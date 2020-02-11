Police arrests 4 drug peddlers

Tharparkar police in its continued crackdown against narcotics and criminals on Tuesday, arrested 4 peddlers and recovered 30 liter liquor, 1250 gram charas and 945 Safina Gutka from their possession

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Tharparkar police in its continued crackdown against narcotics and criminals on Tuesday, arrested 4 peddlers and recovered 30 liter liquor, 1250 gram charas and 945 Safina Gutka from their possession.

According to details, as per directives of SSP Tharparkar Abdullah Ahmed, SHO PS Chhachhro with his team conducted a drive and arrested a drug seller Ajboo Bheel s/o Wachlo Par and Daulat s/o Guloo Meghwar and recovered 30 liter liquor, 945 Safina Gutka from their possession.

Meanwhile in a separate crackdown in-charge CIA police with his team arrested a suspect Luqman s/o Moharam Athloo and Soomar Bajeer and recovered one motor bike,1250 gram charas from them respectively. Police have registered cases against suspects under Narcotics Control Act.