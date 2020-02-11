UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrests 4 Drug Peddlers

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 04:33 PM

Police arrests 4 drug peddlers

Tharparkar police in its continued crackdown against narcotics and criminals on Tuesday, arrested 4 peddlers and recovered 30 liter liquor, 1250 gram charas and 945 Safina Gutka from their possession

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Tharparkar police in its continued crackdown against narcotics and criminals on Tuesday, arrested 4 peddlers and recovered 30 liter liquor, 1250 gram charas and 945 Safina Gutka from their possession.

According to details, as per directives of SSP Tharparkar Abdullah Ahmed, SHO PS Chhachhro with his team conducted a drive and arrested a drug seller Ajboo Bheel s/o Wachlo Par and Daulat s/o Guloo Meghwar and recovered 30 liter liquor, 945 Safina Gutka from their possession.

Meanwhile in a separate crackdown in-charge CIA police with his team arrested a suspect Luqman s/o Moharam Athloo and Soomar Bajeer and recovered one motor bike,1250 gram charas from them respectively. Police have registered cases against suspects under Narcotics Control Act.

Related Topics

Police CIA Tharparkar Criminals From

Recent Stories

Coolpad launching in Pakistan with Official Partne ..

7 minutes ago

UK economy stalls in fourth quarter of 2019

3 minutes ago

International Institute for Tolerance to honour wi ..

19 minutes ago

Man beaten by wife in wedding ceremony for third m ..

20 minutes ago

Anti-encroachment operation to continue it's logic ..

3 minutes ago

Klinsmann quits as Hertha Berlin coach after 10 we ..

56 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.