UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrests 4 Drug Peddlers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 06:27 PM

Police arrests 4 drug peddlers

Four drug peddlers were arrested and huge quantity of illegal substances confiscated from their possession in different areas of Mithi district on Wednesday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Four drug peddlers were arrested and huge quantity of illegal substances confiscated from their possession in different areas of Mithi district on Wednesday.

On the directives of Inspector General Sindh, Mushtaq Mahar, DIG Mirpurkhas Zulfiqar Ali Larik carried out a raid, leading to the arrest of suspects Rano, Arbab, Hurmat Singh and Nawaz.

Police also recovered 35 liters of illicit liquor, one Motorcycle, 60 grammes of charas and 20 bottles of wine from their possession of the arrested the accused.

A case has been registered against the suspects under the control of Narcotics Substances Act 1997.

Related Topics

Sindh From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches exceptional 4th editi ..

11 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad visits General Hosp ..

3 minutes ago

Elderly person dies of coronavirus at Liaquat Univ ..

3 minutes ago

DIK Police arrest seven member gamblers

3 minutes ago

US Performs 15Mln Coronavirus Tests - Trump

3 minutes ago

Protecting children on the internet is responsibil ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.