Police arrests 4 drug peddlers

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Four drug peddlers were arrested and huge quantity of illegal substances confiscated from their possession in different areas of Mithi district on Wednesday.

On the directives of Inspector General Sindh, Mushtaq Mahar, DIG Mirpurkhas Zulfiqar Ali Larik carried out a raid, leading to the arrest of suspects Rano, Arbab, Hurmat Singh and Nawaz.

Police also recovered 35 liters of illicit liquor, one Motorcycle, 60 grammes of charas and 20 bottles of wine from their possession of the arrested the accused.

A case has been registered against the suspects under the control of Narcotics Substances Act 1997.