Police Arrests 4 Suspects For Using , Installing Police Light

Published August 26, 2022 | 12:40 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Hyderabad police have arrested four outlaws for using and installing blue and red lights with routers which can only be used by the official vehicles of the police.

The police spokesman informed here on Thursday that SHO City police station Imran Rasheed Shaikh arrested 3 persons allegedly involved in the illegal trade of such items.

He identified them as Abdul Jaleel, Jehangir Hussain Qureshi and Rashid Shaikh.

According to the spokesman, the suspects were involved in the unauthorized trade of installing the police lights, routers, tinted glasses and fancy number plates.

He informed that the police also seized unspecified quantity of such items from possession of the suspects who had been booked in a FIR on the state's complaint under sections 484, 171 and 420 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Separately, the City police also arrested another suspect, Zian Khan, who was using the police lights on his private car.

The spokesman told that he had also been booked in an FIR under sections 171 and 420 of PPC.

