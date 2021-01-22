UrduPoint.com
Police Arrests 4 Suspects With Raw Wine, Ghutka

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 08:31 PM

Tharparkar police, in its drive against drugs, Friday arrested 4 accused persons and seized 70 litre raw wine and 4890 packets of Ghutka from their possession

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Tharparkar police, in its drive against drugs, Friday arrested 4 accused persons and seized 70 litre raw wine and 4890 packets of Ghutka from their possession.

The SHO Islamkot arrested Rano Bheel with 70 litres of moonshine.

Khanesar police nabbed Bhutto s/o Mataro Rind with 4200 packets of Safina ghutka. Vinjoto police apprehended Easan s/o Hamzo Sand with 420 packets of Safina while Jhangro police nailed Asif s/o Ahmed Chachar with 270 packets of Safina.

