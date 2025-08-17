Police Arrests 4,836 In Province-wide Crackdown On Kite Flying, Metallic String
Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2025 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Punjab Police has intensified its crackdown on kite flying and the use of metallic string across the province, ensuring zero tolerance against violations of the Anti-Kite Flying Act.
According to a Punjab Police spokesperson, during the current year, police registered 4,758 cases and arrested 4,836 accused across Punjab, recovering more than 499,000 kites and 19,301 string spools. Challans were submitted in 4,368 cases.
In Lahore alone, 1,365 accused were arrested, 1,334 cases were registered, while 28,928 kites and 1,510 string spools were seized.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr.
Usman Anwar directed RPOs, CPOs, and DPOs to accelerate operations against kite flyers, sellers, and manufacturers. He stressed that no permission would be given for this “deadly activity” and that a zero-tolerance policy is being adopted against those involved in this “bloody business.”
He further said that elements involved in the online trade of metallic string and kites will also be brought within the ambit of law. The IG appealed to parents to keep children away from this dangerous game and urged citizens to immediately report any incident of kite flying by dialing 15.
