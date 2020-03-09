UrduPoint.com
Police Arrests 49 From Different Parts Of City In Karachi

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 02:46 PM

Police arrests 49 from different parts of city in Karachi

The Karachi Police arrested 49 accused from different parts of the metropolis during last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :The Karachi Police arrested 49 accused from different parts of the metropolis during last 24 hours.

According to spokesman of police on Monday, as many as 16 accused were arrested under Narcotics Act, three under Arms Act, gamblers, gutka/mawa sellers, while others for their alleged involvement in various crimes.

The police also recovered 3 pistols, 3007 grams of charas, 19 packets of heroin and 5 bottles of liquor from the possession of arrested.

