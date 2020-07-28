Police arrests 5 drug peddlers, recover liquor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The police in a crackdown on Tuesday arrested five drug peddlers and seized 555 liters illicit liquor from their possession.

On the directives of SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi, SHO vijoto with his team conducted a raid and arrested 2 accused Moroo s/o Jaeram and Jaeram s/o Ratno kolhi and recovered 130 liters of illicit liquor.

On other hand Incharge CIA police carried out a raid in the limits of Chachro Police station and arrested two drug peddlers identified as Sheroo s/o Aamroo, Chetan Bajeer and recovered 295 liters liquor from their possession. Meanwhile SHO Nangarparkar also conducted raids in his territorial jurisdiction and arrested a drug peddler Bhagoo and recovered 130 liters of liquor.

The police registered cases against suspects under the Narcotics control Act.