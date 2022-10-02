Police arrests 57 person recovered arms in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Operations of the regional police Mardan on narcotics and criminal elements on Sunday arrested 58 persons and recovered arms and narcotics during last 24 hours.

The police informed that 53 cases were registered against criminals and narcotics dealers and recovered 27.4 kgs of hashish, six kgs of ice and 1.3 kgs of heroin from their possession.

In other operations, six criminals wanted by police in serious cases were arrested, while 134 accused involved in other cases were arrested.

Eight SMGs, two Kalakov, five rifles, 37 pistols and 646 cartridges were recovered from the possession of the accused.

Similarly, in order to prevent crimes, snap-checking was conducted at 35 places and search operations were conducted at 12 places in the region. Security audit of 139 sensitive government buildings was conducted. In addition, nine people were arrested under Tenancy Act.