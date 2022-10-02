UrduPoint.com

Police Arrests 57 Person Recovered Arms In Mardan

Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Police arrests 57 person recovered arms in Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :Operations of the regional police Mardan on narcotics and criminal elements on Sunday arrested 58 persons and recovered arms and narcotics during last 24 hours.

The police informed that 53 cases were registered against criminals and narcotics dealers and recovered 27.4 kgs of hashish, six kgs of ice and 1.3 kgs of heroin from their possession.

In other operations, six criminals wanted by police in serious cases were arrested, while 134 accused involved in other cases were arrested.

Eight SMGs, two Kalakov, five rifles, 37 pistols and 646 cartridges were recovered from the possession of the accused.

Similarly, in order to prevent crimes, snap-checking was conducted at 35 places and search operations were conducted at 12 places in the region. Security audit of 139 sensitive government buildings was conducted. In addition, nine people were arrested under Tenancy Act.

Related Topics

Police Mardan Kyrgystani Som Criminals Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

6 hours ago
 Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed ..

Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed region

15 hours ago
 Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citi ..

Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citizens

15 hours ago
 'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title cre ..

'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title credentials

15 hours ago
 Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' colla ..

Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' collapse in Cologne

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.