Police Arrests 6 Illegal LPG Sellers

Sun 30th June 2019 | 01:30 PM

Police arrests 6 illegal LPG sellers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) ::Police arrested six shopkeepers from various parts of the district for decanting Liquiad Petroleum Gas cylinders illegally.

Police said on Sunday that shopkeepers Adnan Ali from Shadab Morh, Umair Shehzad, Ghulam Fareed and Ghulam Zaid from Lasani Pulli, Jawad from Babar Chowk and Adnan from Chak No.

263-RB were arrested on charge of decanting LPG in gas cylinders.

Further action was being taken against the accused.

