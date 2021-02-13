UrduPoint.com
Police Arrests 61 Drug Smugglers And Seized Huge Quantity Of Narcotics

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 07:40 PM

Police arrests 61 drug smugglers and seized huge quantity of narcotics

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :The police arrested 61 drug smugglers recovered a huge quantity of narcotics during the ongoing month.

According to the police sources, during the first ten days of the current month, various police stations during a massive drive against drug trafficking arrested 61 drug smugglers and paddlers seized 67.912 KG hashish 8.

603 KG heroin, 165 grams Ice and 325 bottles of liquor.

The police also registered cases in concerned police stations of the district under the anti-narcotics act while District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad also directed speed up crackdown against drug smuggler, drug paddlers and their facilitators.

The DPO in his message said "We have to save our youth from the addiction to drugs which is spreading rapidly and bring the accused of a heinous crime before the court."

