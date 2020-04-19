Police arrests 9 drug addicts from city

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested 8 drug addicts from a dargah despite ban imposed on all shrine amid lockdowns.

According to details SHO Mehmood Abad Police Iftikhar Bajwa while acting on the directives of SSP Jawed Baloch, conducted a raid on local Dargah and arrested 8 accused Rafique Kumbhar, Ameero Kolhi, Mujeeb Hyder Manganhaar, Shahbaz Afridi, Anwer khakskheli, Shahid Qambrani and Afzal magsi who were consuming charas.

Police have registered case against suspects under Narcotics control Act.