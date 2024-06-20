Police Arrests Absconder
Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2024 | 09:43 PM
Police in its continued drive against criminals on Thursday arrested an absconder
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Police in its continued drive against criminals on Thursday arrested an absconder.
On the directives of SSP Hyderabad Dr. Farukh Ali, SHO forte Police Inspector Imran Rashed Shaikh along with staff while acting on a tip-off arrested an accused Mansoor.
Disciplinary action would be taken against the accused.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
Civil Hospital Quetta’sTrauma Center providing health facilities to patients: ..
500 new industrial units established in KP economic zones: EZDMC
Azma Bukhari for strict action against transporters charging extra fares
141 cases registered against various banned organizations for illegally collecti ..
CM taking steps to bring improvements in province: Provincial Minister for Law, ..
President for enhanced capacity of LEAs to counter terror in Balochistan
World Refugee Day is a moment to reaffirm int’l solidarity: Amir Muqam
Karachi admin arrests 173 for spreading offal waste
Budget meeting of KMC on June 24
Mehran Engineering University to conduct computerized admission test on June 24
LHC CJ issues contempt notices to police officials in ATC judge harassment case
2 killed in Dunyapur bus–car collision
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Civil Hospital Quetta’sTrauma Center providing health facilities to patients: Dr Arbab1 minute ago
-
Azma Bukhari for strict action against transporters charging extra fares58 seconds ago
-
141 cases registered against various banned organizations for illegally collecting hides1 minute ago
-
CM taking steps to bring improvements in province: Provincial Minister for Law, Communications and W ..1 minute ago
-
President for enhanced capacity of LEAs to counter terror in Balochistan1 minute ago
-
World Refugee Day is a moment to reaffirm int’l solidarity: Amir Muqam49 seconds ago
-
Karachi admin arrests 173 for spreading offal waste51 seconds ago
-
Budget meeting of KMC on June 2452 seconds ago
-
LHC CJ issues contempt notices to police officials in ATC judge harassment case56 seconds ago
-
2 killed in Dunyapur bus–car collision59 minutes ago
-
Govt aims to transform entire education system of Pakistan: Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui59 minutes ago
-
RPO for controlling crime rate in region59 minutes ago