Police arrests absconder

Police in its continued drive against criminals on Thursday arrested an absconder

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Police in its continued drive against criminals on Thursday arrested an absconder.

On the directives of SSP Hyderabad Dr. Farukh Ali, SHO forte Police Inspector Imran Rashed Shaikh along with staff while acting on a tip-off arrested an accused Mansoor.

Disciplinary action would be taken against the accused.

APP/nsm