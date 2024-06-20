Open Menu

Police Arrests Absconder

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2024 | 09:43 PM

Police arrests absconder

Police in its continued drive against criminals on Thursday arrested an absconder

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Police in its continued drive against criminals on Thursday arrested an absconder.

On the directives of SSP Hyderabad Dr. Farukh Ali, SHO forte Police Inspector Imran Rashed Shaikh along with staff while acting on a tip-off arrested an accused Mansoor.

Disciplinary action would be taken against the accused.

APP/nsm

Related Topics

Police Hyderabad Criminals

Recent Stories

Civil Hospital Quetta’sTrauma Center providing h ..

Civil Hospital Quetta’sTrauma Center providing health facilities to patients: ..

1 minute ago
 500 new industrial units established in KP economi ..

500 new industrial units established in KP economic zones: EZDMC

1 minute ago
 Azma Bukhari for strict action against transporter ..

Azma Bukhari for strict action against transporters charging extra fares

58 seconds ago
 141 cases registered against various banned organi ..

141 cases registered against various banned organizations for illegally collecti ..

1 minute ago
 CM taking steps to bring improvements in province: ..

CM taking steps to bring improvements in province: Provincial Minister for Law, ..

1 minute ago
 President for enhanced capacity of LEAs to counter ..

President for enhanced capacity of LEAs to counter terror in Balochistan

1 minute ago
World Refugee Day is a moment to reaffirm int’l ..

World Refugee Day is a moment to reaffirm int’l solidarity: Amir Muqam

49 seconds ago
 Karachi admin arrests 173 for spreading offal wast ..

Karachi admin arrests 173 for spreading offal waste

51 seconds ago
 Budget meeting of KMC on June 24

Budget meeting of KMC on June 24

52 seconds ago
 Mehran Engineering University to conduct computeri ..

Mehran Engineering University to conduct computerized admission test on June 24

54 seconds ago
 LHC CJ issues contempt notices to police officials ..

LHC CJ issues contempt notices to police officials in ATC judge harassment case

56 seconds ago
 2 killed in Dunyapur bus–car collision

2 killed in Dunyapur bus–car collision

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan