Police arrests accused for possessing illegal weapons

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted seven accused for possessing illegal weapons, aerial firing and display of weapon.

According to a police spokesman, Chakri police held Ahmed Raza, Hassan, Mohsin and Shoaib for having two Kalashnikov, a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

Airport police in an operation managed to net an accused namely Abdul Wahad for displaying weapon on social media and recovered a pistol and rounds from his possession.

Rattaamral police arrested Arif who was indulged in aerial firing and recovered a 30 bore pistol and ammunition from his possession.

Saddar Wah police also rounded up Zohaib and seized a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

Separate cases have been arrested against all the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against lawbreakers.