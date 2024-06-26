Open Menu

Police Arrests Accused In Injured Condition

Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Police arrests accused in injured condition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Forte Police arrested an accused Wasim Qureshi in injured condition after an encounter with police.

A police spokesman informed here that a Police encounter occurred near Rickshaw market with armed suspects intending dacoity bid who opened fire on police in retaliation police also opened fire.

In exchange of firing, police arrested an accused in injured condition while his accomplice managed to escape after leaving the motorcycle on the spot.

Police shifted injured suspect to hospital for treatment

Forte police started disciplinary action against the criminal and a previous criminal record was also checked in which the accused was found involved and wanted in more than 30 cases.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Police Exchange Criminals Market

Recent Stories

IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL

IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL

5 minutes ago
 Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi

Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi

11 minutes ago
 FIFA uses Arif Lohar’s song “Aa” to mark bir ..

FIFA uses Arif Lohar’s song “Aa” to mark birth of Lionel Messi

14 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in ..

Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict

15 hours ago
Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in he ..

Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave

15 hours ago
 Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rul ..

Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives

15 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confi ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: semi-finals schedule confirmed

18 hours ago
 PM announces duty-free solar panels for general pu ..

PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public

19 hours ago
 Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 Wo ..

Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024

20 hours ago
 Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan