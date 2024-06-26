Police arrests accused in injured condition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Forte Police arrested an accused Wasim Qureshi in injured condition after an encounter with police.

A police spokesman informed here that a Police encounter occurred near Rickshaw market with armed suspects intending dacoity bid who opened fire on police in retaliation police also opened fire.

In exchange of firing, police arrested an accused in injured condition while his accomplice managed to escape after leaving the motorcycle on the spot.

Police shifted injured suspect to hospital for treatment

Forte police started disciplinary action against the criminal and a previous criminal record was also checked in which the accused was found involved and wanted in more than 30 cases.