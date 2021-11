Police arrests accused in murder case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :District police in its continued crackdown against criminals on Wednesday arrested an accused in murder case.

On the directives of SSP Captain Asad Ali Chaudhry town police carried out a successful drive and arrested a murder accused Takar son of JUmon Marri who was wanted to town police.