Police Arrests Accused Involved In Child Abuse Case
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) has successfully apprehended an accused who was allegedly involved in child molestation case and obtained his physical remand from the relevant court to carry out further investigations.
A public relations officer said on Sunday that, on April 10, 2024, the Kirpa police team received information from a plaintiff who stated that my 10 years old son was sexually assaulted by an accused namely Imdad Hussain . Upon receiving the information, the Kirpa police team registered case no. 161 under section 376-PPC.
DIG Operations Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari took immediate notice of a molestation case registered at Kirpa police station.
He directed the officials to apprehend the culprit on a priority basis.
A specialized police team was formed under the supervision of SSP Investigation. The SSOIU and Kirpa police teams utilized all scientific and technical resources and successfully apprehended the accused involved in this case.
The police also took a physical remand of the accused and further investigation is underway.
DIG Operations appreciated the performance of the team and emphasized that crimes of this nature against women and children are utterly unacceptable and that those responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.
