Police Arrests Accused Involved In Fraud

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2023 | 09:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :The Police on Sunday claimed to arrest a suspect involved in fraud of millions of rupees received on the pretext of providing government jobs to innocent aspirants.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson, the accused identified as Chaudhry Shehbaz minted million of rupees from innocent citizens.

The accused used to trap citizens by disguising himself as an official of the Punjab government and used to communicate with senior officers on bogus calls.

The accused revealed that he robbed more or less 1,400 men and 500 women by fraud.

The accused used to receive money from the people for providing them jobs in the name of various government contracts and later blocked his mobile number and ended the contact.

The accused also made fake cards and videos of fake interviews to cheat the people and was also involved in cheating cases in different cities.

According to the Police, the accused possessed a criminal record, and has revealed scams worth millions of rupees.

However, further interrogation from the accused was underway as more important revelations were expected.

The Police said the citizens were requested to immediately approach the concerned police station if the accused had committed fraud with them in Rawalpindi or any other city.

