Police Arrests Accused Involved In Murder Case Of Young Man
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2025 | 11:00 PM
Two accused including main accused involved in murder of young man Fahad in rent dispute arrested
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Two accused including main accused involved in murder of young man Fahad in rent dispute arrested.
Hali Road Police acting on a tip-off arrested main accused Hamid Faisal alias China, Abdul Rauf and Zaviar involved in murder of a young man Fahad in a dispute over vacating a rented house within the limits of Hali Road were arrested.
A pistol was recovered from the possession of the arrested main accused Hamid Faisal alias China.
Another case Crime No.11/2025 under Section 25-A of the Arms Act was registered against the arrested accused Faisal alias China.
According to the details, on 2025-01-15, a dispute broke out between Faisal, Abdul Rauf and others over a dispute over vacating a house during which 26-year-old youth Fahad alias Sunni was killed by a bullet while others were injured.
Hali Road Police has registered a case of quarrel and murder against the deceased Fahad.
