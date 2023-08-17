Police arrests accused involved in murder of Fatima

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The Police have successfully arrested three accused including the main suspect involved in the murder of girl child Fatima in Khairpur.

"A three-member investigation committee formed by the Deputy IGP Sukkur while investigating the motives and behind-the-scenes factors of the girl's murder has finally arrested Asad Ali Shah, the main accused of the murder, and started the investigation under the registered FIR," said a spokesman for Sindh Police here on Thursday.

"Besides, SHO Ranipur Ameer Chang and Dr Abdul Fateh of the relevant hospital have also been arrested for concealing the crime and providing assistance in the crime while a DVR has also been recovered from the crime scene," it added.

The IGP Sindh has directed the DIGP Sukkur to submit a request for a postmortem of the girl to the concerned magistrate.

He further said the DIGP Sukkur should personally supervise the investigation committee, collect evidence and bring other perpetrators to book as soon as possible.

Moreover, as soon as the murder was reported, SSP Khairpur went to the victim's parent's house to condole with them.