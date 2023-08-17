Open Menu

Police Arrests Accused Involved In Murder Of Fatima

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2023 | 08:50 AM

Police arrests accused involved in murder of Fatima

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The Police have successfully arrested three accused including the main suspect involved in the murder of girl child Fatima in Khairpur.

"A three-member investigation committee formed by the Deputy IGP Sukkur while investigating the motives and behind-the-scenes factors of the girl's murder has finally arrested Asad Ali Shah, the main accused of the murder, and started the investigation under the registered FIR," said a spokesman for Sindh Police here on Thursday.

"Besides, SHO Ranipur Ameer Chang and Dr Abdul Fateh of the relevant hospital have also been arrested for concealing the crime and providing assistance in the crime while a DVR has also been recovered from the crime scene," it added.

The IGP Sindh has directed the DIGP Sukkur to submit a request for a postmortem of the girl to the concerned magistrate.

He further said the DIGP Sukkur should personally supervise the investigation committee, collect evidence and bring other perpetrators to book as soon as possible.

Moreover, as soon as the murder was reported, SSP Khairpur went to the victim's parent's house to condole with them.

Related Topics

Sindh Murder Police Sukkur Khairpur Asad Ali FIR From

Recent Stories

AJK PM urges OIC to take unified stand to stop rec ..

AJK PM urges OIC to take unified stand to stop recurrence of desecration of Holy ..

9 hours ago
 Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Secretary

Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Secretary

9 hours ago
 Russian ruble steady after rate hike

Russian ruble steady after rate hike

9 hours ago
 Emotional Kerr says Australia inspired nation with ..

Emotional Kerr says Australia inspired nation with World Cup run

9 hours ago
 GSA discusses opportunities for partnership with I ..

GSA discusses opportunities for partnership with IIHF and ISU

9 hours ago
 Gvardiol makes first Man City start in Super Cup

Gvardiol makes first Man City start in Super Cup

9 hours ago
Arsenal's Timber 'gutted' at facing lengthy lay-of ..

Arsenal's Timber 'gutted' at facing lengthy lay-off with knee injury

9 hours ago
 Football: Manchester City v Sevilla Super Cup star ..

Football: Manchester City v Sevilla Super Cup starting line-ups

9 hours ago
 Over 60 dead in migrant boat sinking off Cape Verd ..

Over 60 dead in migrant boat sinking off Cape Verde: UN agency

9 hours ago
 Three killed in firing incident

Three killed in firing incident

9 hours ago
 BoK, KMU collaborate for digital payments through ..

BoK, KMU collaborate for digital payments through Kuickpay

9 hours ago
 National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf cond ..

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf condemns violence against minoriti ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan