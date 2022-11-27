UrduPoint.com

Police Arrests Accused Involved In Shisha Smoking, Bike Theft In Separate Raids

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Police arrests accused involved in shisha smoking, bike theft in separate raids

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police on Sunday arrested a dozen accused involved in Shisha (water pipe) smoking and two others in motorbike theft in separate raids conducted in the garrison city to ensure rule of law.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson, the Rawat police arrested 12 accused of smoking shisha along with five water pipes, 20 shisha flavors and other related items recovered from their possession.

The Rawat Police had registered a case against the accused.

According to details, the arrested 12 accused were identified as Faheem, Israr, Shehryar, Samainullah, Bilal, Rais, Tayyaib, Usman, Chenzeb, Adeel, Muhammad Bilal and Saleem.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar congratulated the Rawat Police and said that those who tainted the future of the young generation could not escape from the grip of the law and that compliance would be ensured in all cases.

In a separate action, the Airport Police arrested two suspects involved in motorcycle theft incidents and recovered two stolen motorcycles, spare parts and the money of Rs15,000 obtained from the sale of spare parts.

The arrested suspects were identified as Asim and Arsalan. However, the accused Asim was already registered in cases of motorcycle theft, whereas thenother facilitators of the accused would also be arrested.

The Rawalpindi Police spokesperson added that the raids would be further accelerated as the safety of citizens' lives and property was the top priority of the Police.

Related Topics

Police Water Shisha Young Sale Rawalpindi Saddar Money Sunday All From Top Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

9 hours ago
 Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, L ..

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, Lewandowski off the mark

18 hours ago
 PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": R ..

PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": Rana Sana Ullah

18 hours ago
 Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

18 hours ago
 Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Cze ..

Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Czech Gov't Policies in Prague - ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.