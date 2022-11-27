Police arrests accused involved in shisha smoking, bike theft in separate raids

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police on Sunday arrested a dozen accused involved in Shisha (water pipe) smoking and two others in motorbike theft in separate raids conducted in the garrison city to ensure rule of law.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson, the Rawat police arrested 12 accused of smoking shisha along with five water pipes, 20 shisha flavors and other related items recovered from their possession.

The Rawat Police had registered a case against the accused.

According to details, the arrested 12 accused were identified as Faheem, Israr, Shehryar, Samainullah, Bilal, Rais, Tayyaib, Usman, Chenzeb, Adeel, Muhammad Bilal and Saleem.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar congratulated the Rawat Police and said that those who tainted the future of the young generation could not escape from the grip of the law and that compliance would be ensured in all cases.

In a separate action, the Airport Police arrested two suspects involved in motorcycle theft incidents and recovered two stolen motorcycles, spare parts and the money of Rs15,000 obtained from the sale of spare parts.

The arrested suspects were identified as Asim and Arsalan. However, the accused Asim was already registered in cases of motorcycle theft, whereas thenother facilitators of the accused would also be arrested.

The Rawalpindi Police spokesperson added that the raids would be further accelerated as the safety of citizens' lives and property was the top priority of the Police.