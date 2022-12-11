UrduPoint.com

Police Arrests Accused Of Triple Murder Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Police arrests accused of triple murder cases

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :The police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO), who was allegedly wanted in a triple murder case in the Jandrai area of Upper Dir and recovered a weapon from his possession here on Sunday.

On the directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand, Sajjad Khan, the police have arrested an accused namely Samtar in a triple murder case, said a press release issued here.

In this connection, under the supervision of District Police Officer Dir Bala Tariq Sohail Marwat, SDPO Kohistan and SHO Thal Police Station took action to arrest the accused killer Samtar son of Mali Khan resident of Jandrai Dir Upper, in the alleged honour killing.

It is to mention here that the police have received a tip about the murder of three people killed for honour at village Jandrai, wherein the police took timely action, resultantly, it was found by police that the accused had killed Aurangzeb son of Jamshed, resident of Jandrai, Mrs Naseeb Baigum wife of Samtar and daughter of Muhammad Jamil and Zubeida Bibi, daughter of Muhammad Jameel, resident of Jandrai allegedly in the name of honour.

The RPO appreciated the timely action by the concerned police officers and officials for the speedy arrest of the accused in the case.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Wife Po Mali Dir Upper Dir Kohistan Malakand Jamshed Sunday From Weapon

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

6 hours ago
 England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

15 hours ago
 Secy sports for early functioning of cricket cente ..

Secy sports for early functioning of cricket center

15 hours ago
 Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champ ..

Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champions Cup

15 hours ago
 Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of h ..

Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of human rights abuses in IIOJK

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.