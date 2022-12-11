Police arrests accused of triple murder cases

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :The police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO), who was allegedly wanted in a triple murder case in the Jandrai area of Upper Dir and recovered a weapon from his possession here on Sunday.

On the directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Malakand, Sajjad Khan, the police have arrested an accused namely Samtar in a triple murder case, said a press release issued here.

In this connection, under the supervision of District Police Officer Dir Bala Tariq Sohail Marwat, SDPO Kohistan and SHO Thal Police Station took action to arrest the accused killer Samtar son of Mali Khan resident of Jandrai Dir Upper, in the alleged honour killing.

It is to mention here that the police have received a tip about the murder of three people killed for honour at village Jandrai, wherein the police took timely action, resultantly, it was found by police that the accused had killed Aurangzeb son of Jamshed, resident of Jandrai, Mrs Naseeb Baigum wife of Samtar and daughter of Muhammad Jamil and Zubeida Bibi, daughter of Muhammad Jameel, resident of Jandrai allegedly in the name of honour.

The RPO appreciated the timely action by the concerned police officers and officials for the speedy arrest of the accused in the case.