Police Arrests APTA President To Deffer Teacher's Protest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2022 | 12:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Capital city police on Monday arrested president of All Primary Teachers Association (APTA) of Khyber Pakhhunkhwa Azizullah Khan to deffer their protest, said General Secretary Rafaqatullah.

Rafaqatullah said that president Azizullah Khan and dozens of other teachers have been arrested. He said that APTA will not talk with KP government until the release of their president and colleagues.

APTA continued their protest on the fourth day at Jinnah Park along with some female teachers against PTI government for its delaying tactics regarding their promotion to next grade and restoration of pension.

Scores of primary school teachers of KP assembled holding placards and banners inscribed with different slogans in favour of their demands, the protestors said that PTI Government that came into power in the name of change in 2013 had failed to address their problems.

APTA condemned the shelling and baton charge on peaceful protest by the police on first day of the protest in front of KP Assembly.

APTA demanded that teachers were appointed on BA, BSc qualification in middle and High Schools in BPS-15 and 16 but unfortunately in the same education qualification primary teachers were being appointed in BPS-12 and restoration of pension.

They demanded the provincial government, especially Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to take matter to fulfill their demands otherwise the 50,000 primary teachers would continue their protest for indefinite period.

