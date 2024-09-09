Open Menu

Police Arrests Car Lifter In Injured Condition

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2024 | 09:59 PM

Police arrests car lifter in injured condition

The SITE police arrested a suspected car lifter in injured condition in an encounter on Hyderabad-Tando Muhammad Khan road and recovered a stolen car from his possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The SITE police arrested a suspected car lifter in injured condition in an encounter on Hyderabad-Tando Muhammad Khan road and recovered a stolen car from his possession.

Police spokesman Awais Rajput informed on Monday that the SITE police were engaged in an exchange of fire with four suspects travelling in a car.

According to him, one of the suspects was hit by a bullet in his leg while three of his associates escaped.

He said that the injured suspect Haji Khan Brohi was later rounded up and shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.

The spokesman added that a car stolen from Tando Muhammad Khan district was also recovered from the possession of Brohi.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Exchange Road Car Tando Muhammad Khan SITE From

Recent Stories

Pakistani team shines by grabbing two bronze medal ..

Pakistani team shines by grabbing two bronze medals in Nomad Games

2 minutes ago
 IRSA issue referred to relevant NA committee on Ta ..

IRSA issue referred to relevant NA committee on Tarar's suggestion

2 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

IESCO notifies power shutdown programme

6 minutes ago
 Shujaat, Ejaz condole with Governor Punjab

Shujaat, Ejaz condole with Governor Punjab

54 seconds ago
 Customs Dept destroys 87 tonnes of smuggled contra ..

Customs Dept destroys 87 tonnes of smuggled contraband

56 seconds ago
 Work on passport office in Wazirabad to be started ..

Work on passport office in Wazirabad to be started after budget's allocation: Mi ..

57 seconds ago
NA passes Bill to amend National University of Tec ..

NA passes Bill to amend National University of Technology Act, 2018

59 seconds ago
 CPO visits Iqbal Stadium, reviews security arrange ..

CPO visits Iqbal Stadium, reviews security arrangements for cricket tournament

1 minute ago
 105 shopkeepers arrested, 72 shops sealed in one w ..

105 shopkeepers arrested, 72 shops sealed in one week

45 minutes ago
 FESCO resolves 1115 complaints in one day

FESCO resolves 1115 complaints in one day

53 minutes ago
 Commerce Ministry in final stage to hire company f ..

Commerce Ministry in final stage to hire company for branding Pakistani products ..

53 minutes ago
 Two drug peddlers held with narcotics

Two drug peddlers held with narcotics

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan