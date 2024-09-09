Police Arrests Car Lifter In Injured Condition
Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2024 | 09:59 PM
The SITE police arrested a suspected car lifter in injured condition in an encounter on Hyderabad-Tando Muhammad Khan road and recovered a stolen car from his possession
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The SITE police arrested a suspected car lifter in injured condition in an encounter on Hyderabad-Tando Muhammad Khan road and recovered a stolen car from his possession.
Police spokesman Awais Rajput informed on Monday that the SITE police were engaged in an exchange of fire with four suspects travelling in a car.
According to him, one of the suspects was hit by a bullet in his leg while three of his associates escaped.
He said that the injured suspect Haji Khan Brohi was later rounded up and shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.
The spokesman added that a car stolen from Tando Muhammad Khan district was also recovered from the possession of Brohi.
Recent Stories
Pakistani team shines by grabbing two bronze medals in Nomad Games
IRSA issue referred to relevant NA committee on Tarar's suggestion
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme
Shujaat, Ejaz condole with Governor Punjab
Customs Dept destroys 87 tonnes of smuggled contraband
Work on passport office in Wazirabad to be started after budget's allocation: Mi ..
NA passes Bill to amend National University of Technology Act, 2018
CPO visits Iqbal Stadium, reviews security arrangements for cricket tournament
105 shopkeepers arrested, 72 shops sealed in one week
FESCO resolves 1115 complaints in one day
Commerce Ministry in final stage to hire company for branding Pakistani products ..
Two drug peddlers held with narcotics
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA issue referred to relevant NA committee on Tarar's suggestion2 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme6 minutes ago
-
Shujaat, Ejaz condole with Governor Punjab54 seconds ago
-
Customs Dept destroys 87 tonnes of smuggled contraband56 seconds ago
-
Work on passport office in Wazirabad to be started after budget's allocation: Minister of Religious ..57 seconds ago
-
NA passes Bill to amend National University of Technology Act, 201859 seconds ago
-
CPO visits Iqbal Stadium, reviews security arrangements for cricket tournament1 minute ago
-
105 shopkeepers arrested, 72 shops sealed in one week45 minutes ago
-
FESCO resolves 1115 complaints in one day53 minutes ago
-
Commerce Ministry in final stage to hire company for branding Pakistani products abroad: NA told53 minutes ago
-
Two drug peddlers held with narcotics53 minutes ago
-
Police nab 3 dacoits in shopkeeper's murder case53 minutes ago