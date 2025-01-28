Police arrests cattle thief, recover Buffaloe

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Police claimed to have arrested a cattle thief and recovered stolen livestock, said a police spokesman on Tuesday.

He informed that SHO Husri police netted an accused namely AShique Ali Magsi involved in theft of cattle.

The police also recovered Buffaloes from his possession which were stolen from the house of Asiyo Mal in the limits of Hudood police station.