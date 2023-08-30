Police arrests criminal gang involved in target Killings, robberies

The Peshawar Police conducted an operation on Wednesday and apprehended a notorious gang allegedly responsible for a series of violent crimes, including target killings and robberies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :The Peshawar Police conducted an operation on Wednesday and apprehended a notorious gang allegedly responsible for a series of violent crimes, including target killings and robberies.

The operation was led by SHO Nasir Farid Khattak of Badhber police station, who has been actively pursuing the gang's activities.

According to SHO Khattak, the operation was initiated based on information provided by a 16-year-old student, Muhammad Yousuf, who was reportedly attacked by the gang members while he was on his way to tuition classes on August 1st.

During the incident, he was assaulted and shot, resulting in severe injuries.

Further details revealed that Khattak and his team successfully identified the gang's involvement in violent incidents during targeted raids.

Two key suspects, Khadim Hussain and Abrar, were apprehended during the raids. It was Khadim Hussain who had previously fired shots at the student, Muhammad Yousuf.

The police authorities believe that this gang has been operating behind a veil of darkness, engaging in heinous crimes such as robbery, targeted killings, and more.