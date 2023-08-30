Open Menu

Police Arrests Criminal Gang Involved In Target Killings, Robberies

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2023 | 06:57 PM

Police arrests criminal gang involved in target Killings, robberies

The Peshawar Police conducted an operation on Wednesday and apprehended a notorious gang allegedly responsible for a series of violent crimes, including target killings and robberies

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :The Peshawar Police conducted an operation on Wednesday and apprehended a notorious gang allegedly responsible for a series of violent crimes, including target killings and robberies.

The operation was led by SHO Nasir Farid Khattak of Badhber police station, who has been actively pursuing the gang's activities.

According to SHO Khattak, the operation was initiated based on information provided by a 16-year-old student, Muhammad Yousuf, who was reportedly attacked by the gang members while he was on his way to tuition classes on August 1st.

During the incident, he was assaulted and shot, resulting in severe injuries.

Further details revealed that Khattak and his team successfully identified the gang's involvement in violent incidents during targeted raids.

Two key suspects, Khadim Hussain and Abrar, were apprehended during the raids. It was Khadim Hussain who had previously fired shots at the student, Muhammad Yousuf.

The police authorities believe that this gang has been operating behind a veil of darkness, engaging in heinous crimes such as robbery, targeted killings, and more.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Police Station Student Robbery Nasir August

Recent Stories

Four POs nabbed in Jaampur

Four POs nabbed in Jaampur

2 minutes ago
 PM emphasizes significance of war games in validat ..

PM emphasizes significance of war games in validating naval war plans

2 minutes ago
 Peddlers involved in inter-provincial drug traffic ..

Peddlers involved in inter-provincial drug trafficking arrested

2 minutes ago
 DC urges enhancing civic services, protecting envi ..

DC urges enhancing civic services, protecting environment

2 minutes ago
 Emirati humanitarian aid aircraft arrives in Amdja ..

Emirati humanitarian aid aircraft arrives in Amdjarass, Chad

14 minutes ago
 KU holds provincial round table discussion on refo ..

KU holds provincial round table discussion on reforms for a brighter future

14 minutes ago
University of Karachi talk emphasizes positivity i ..

University of Karachi talk emphasizes positivity in youths

8 minutes ago
 Awareness seminar for preparation in CSS/PCS held ..

Awareness seminar for preparation in CSS/PCS held in Nawabshah

8 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2023

14 minutes ago
 AC visits BHU, Rawat to inspect facilities

AC visits BHU, Rawat to inspect facilities

23 minutes ago
 Youth commits suicide

Youth commits suicide

12 minutes ago
 Sindhi Language Authority holds debate on Sindhi L ..

Sindhi Language Authority holds debate on Sindhi Language, threats , proposals

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan