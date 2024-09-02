Police Arrests Criminal In Injured Condition, Seized Car, Weapons
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2024 | 11:49 PM
Larkana police on Monday thwarted smuggling attempts and arrested one suspect in injured condition, while five others escaped in two separate encounters
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Larkana police on Monday thwarted smuggling attempts and arrested one suspect in injured condition, while five others escaped in two separate encounters.
According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mir Rohal Khan Khoso, the first encounter occurred near Waris Dino Machhi Police Station, where police exchanged fire with criminals, resulting in the arrest of Hasan Mirani, a resident of Madeji city, Shikarpur district.
Mirani was injured in the shootout and is currently in custody.
In the second incident, police engaged in a firefight with five suspects in the Salar Chodgi area of Neo Dero police station. The suspects fled the scene, leaving behind a vehicle. A search operation is underway to apprehend the escaped individuals.
SSP Khoso vowed to ensure the arrest of the absconding suspects, stating that police are working tirelessly to prevent smuggling activities in the region."
Recent Stories
Qaiser urges PTI to initiate dialogue process for resolving political issues
Kashmiri struggle for self-determination continues: AJK PM
MNA visits ICT rural schools; highlights commitment to educational improvement
Over 121,000 trees planted in Karachi's various areas: Commissioner told
Section 144 imposed to ensure safe conduct of AIOU exams in Abbottabad
Senate treasury backs bill on regulating protests as move to protect citizens' s ..
Seeded players continue dominance at Khawar Hayat Tennis Tournament
PM to support flood-impacted communities as per federal govt's capacity: Azam Na ..
Minister for Industries rejects plans to shut down Utility Stores Corporation
Govt taking measures to improve growth rate, poor people’s life style: Coordin ..
ECP sets up Election Monitoring, Control Centre for bye-polls NA 171
Annual Butterfly month observation starts in Pakistan, new specie discovered
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Qaiser urges PTI to initiate dialogue process for resolving political issues57 seconds ago
-
Over 121,000 trees planted in Karachi's various areas: Commissioner told26 minutes ago
-
Senate treasury backs bill on regulating protests as move to protect citizens' security30 minutes ago
-
PM to support flood-impacted communities as per federal govt's capacity: Azam Nazeer Tarar30 minutes ago
-
Govt taking measures to improve growth rate, poor people’s life style: Coordinator to Prime Minist ..36 minutes ago
-
ECP sets up Election Monitoring, Control Centre for bye-polls NA 17136 minutes ago
-
Annual Butterfly month observation starts in Pakistan, new specie discovered36 minutes ago
-
Senate elects six new members to PAC representing all federating units, ICT36 minutes ago
-
Secretary directs staff of Human Settlement Authority to ensure regular attendance60 minutes ago
-
Govt working on reforms & restructuring of institutions to achieve speedy progress: Talal60 minutes ago
-
Non-submission of challans: LHC summons IGP Punjab for Sept 427 minutes ago
-
Six dacoits held27 minutes ago