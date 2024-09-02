Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2024 | 11:49 PM

Police arrests criminal in injured condition, seized car, weapons

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Larkana police on Monday thwarted smuggling attempts and arrested one suspect in injured condition, while five others escaped in two separate encounters.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mir Rohal Khan Khoso, the first encounter occurred near Waris Dino Machhi Police Station, where police exchanged fire with criminals, resulting in the arrest of Hasan Mirani, a resident of Madeji city, Shikarpur district.

Mirani was injured in the shootout and is currently in custody.

In the second incident, police engaged in a firefight with five suspects in the Salar Chodgi area of Neo Dero police station. The suspects fled the scene, leaving behind a vehicle. A search operation is underway to apprehend the escaped individuals.

SSP Khoso vowed to ensure the arrest of the absconding suspects, stating that police are working tirelessly to prevent smuggling activities in the region."

