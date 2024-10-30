Police arrests dacoit involved in robbery at Shaheen Dairy Qasimabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Police arrests dacoit involved in robbery incidents at Qasimabad Shaheen Dairy Latifabad Shah Latif Dairy

According to details, on 10-20-2020, an incident of robbery took place at Shaheen Dairy within the limits of Qasimabad Police Station.

The Qasimabad Police promptly investigated the scene and registered a case of crime

The investigation was started by registering under 397 Pakistan Penal Code SSP Hyderabad Dr. Farrukh Ali took notice of this incident and formed a team under the leadership of DSP Qasimabad Bashir Ahmed Konharu, SHO Qasimabad Inspector Muhammad Ayub Odho and In-charge Naseemnagar Inspector Ghulam Abbas Babbar, who raided the dacoit gang. Suppressive and early arrest orders were issued

Qasimabad police using their departmental skills and all resources, while acting on secret information, arrested Bilal Pathan, the leader of dacoit gang, near Sahrash Nagar Gate.

The arrested accused along with his other accomplices disclosed that they were active in robbery incidents in different areas of the city including the aforementioned incident.

During the last week, the arrested accused was involved in armed robbery from a private dairy in the limits of police station Heerabad and police station Qasimabad on the main road Qasimabad.

The arrested suspect was also involved in the robbery of the well-known Shah Latif Dairy within the limits of Police Station A Section

Two months ago, the accused, who was arrested along with his other accomplices, made revelations of looting lakhs of rupees in armed robberies from Fateh Chowk petrol Pump, Police Station Market, Civil Hospital, Hiraabad and Kalimuri.

A case has been registered against the arrested accused under the Sindh Arms Act.