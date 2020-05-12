UrduPoint.com
Police Arrests Dacoit Wanted In Criminal Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 03:13 PM

Police arrests dacoit wanted in criminal cases

Nasri Police on Tuesday arrested one dacoit in injured condition after an alleged encounter

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Nasri Police on Tuesday arrested one dacoit in injured condition after an alleged encounter..

The Station House Officer (SHO) Nasri Police Station said that dacoit Arif Ali Thaheem was arrested as a result of encounter held in the jurisdiction of Nasri Police Station, said a press release issued by police department.

The arrested dacoit was wanted by police of different police stations in a number crimes. Police recovered one pistol from his custody.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shaheed Benazirabad District Tanveer Hussain Tunio has appreciated the efforts of police team.

