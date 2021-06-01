Police arrests drug dealers after their video of selling drugs goes viral

:Chakiwara Police Station Tuesday arrested two drug peddlers after their videos of selling drugs in Lyari area went viral over social media

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) City Sarfraz Nawaz said that the arrested durg pushers identified as Ismail s/o Ibrahim and Jaffar s/o Allah Bakhsh. They were arrested after a video made rounds over social media in which the accused were seen selling drugs near a school located in Lyari.

Station House Officer (SHO) Chakiwara, while conducting operations near Singo Lane Bright School and Wali Muhammad Road Bright School Lyari, arrested the drug dealers with 2040 grams of hashish from their possession.

Arrested accused were involved in drug supply to different parts of the megalopolis. The initial interrogation revealed that the accused were the members of a drug cartel being operated from a neighboring country.

SSP City Sarfraz Nawaz further informed that the arrested suspects were systematically supplying drugs to different areas of the city.

During interrogation, the suspects revealed that their drug trafficking network was spread across the city and the network was being operated from Iran, SSP City said. Sarfraz Nawaz.

They used to buy drugs from the brother of Zohaib alias Mirchi and sell them in different areas the city including Lyari.

Accused Zohaib alias Mirchi was absconding and was the brother of Bahadur alias PMT who was running a network to smuggle drugs from the neighboring country to Pakistan and supplied them to different cities, said the SSP City Sarfraz Nawaz.

The arrested accused were being questioned about accused Bahadur alias PMT, Zohaib alias Mirchi ane other members of the network and drug dens.