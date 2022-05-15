UrduPoint.com

Police Arrests Drug Peddler

Published May 15, 2022

Police arrests drug peddler

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) ::Chakdara Police on Sunday arrested a drug peddler and recovered 1060 grams of hashish, 30 grams of ice and a motorcycle at main check-post here, a police official said.

According to details, the Chakdara Police during a check-in arrested one Luqman Khan s/o Sher Zameen, r/o Ramora Chakdara and recovered 1060 grams of hashish and 30 grams of ice with a motorcycle.

Police have registered a case against and further investigation was underway.

