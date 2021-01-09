Police arrests drug peddler, charas recovered in hyderabad

Police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered one kg Charas from his possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered one kg Charas from his possession.

Qasimabad Police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid near New wahdat colony and arrested a accused identified as Aziz Arain and seized one kg Charas from his possession.

Police have registered a case against the suspect under the Narcotics control Act.