UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrests Drug Peddler, Charas Recovered In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 05:39 PM

Police arrests drug peddler, charas recovered in hyderabad

Police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered one kg Charas from his possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered one kg Charas from his possession.

Qasimabad Police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid near New wahdat colony and arrested a accused identified as Aziz Arain and seized one kg Charas from his possession.

Police have registered a case against the suspect under the Narcotics control Act.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Community Development secures social b ..

11 minutes ago

Police raid Sheesha bar, book 9 in rawalpindi

1 minute ago

India is behind terrorism in Balochistan, says PM ..

17 minutes ago

Pak exports to UK crosses US $ 1 billion in first ..

1 minute ago

Chinese Citizens to Get COVID-19 Vaccines Free of ..

1 minute ago

Karak district clinches KP Jujitsu Championship tr ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.