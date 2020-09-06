UrduPoint.com
Police Arrests Drug Peddler, Gutka Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 07:20 PM

Police arrests drug peddler, gutka recovered

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Police claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 1158 packets of gutkaa from his possession in the limits of Islamkot police station here on Sunday.

On the directives of SSP Tharparkar Hassan sardar Niazi, SHO Islamkot with his team carried out raid and held a drug peddler identified as Haji Bajeer s/o Soomar and recovered 1158 packets of safina gutka from his possession. Police have registered a case against the accused under Narcotics substance control Act.

