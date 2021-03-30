Police Arrests Drug Peddler, Gutka Recovered
Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 05:50 PM
MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered safina gutka from his possession.
On the directive of SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi, SHO Model police station Mithi acting on a tip-off carried out a raid in his jurisdiction and held a drug peddler Muhammad Umer Bajeer and recovered 3150 packets of safina gutka.
Police have registered a case against the accused at Model Police station Mithi under Narcotics control Act.