Police arrests drug peddler, gutka recovered

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered safina gutka from his possession.

On the directive of SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi, SHO Model police station Mithi acting on a tip-off carried out a raid in his jurisdiction and held a drug peddler Muhammad Umer Bajeer and recovered 3150 packets of safina gutka.

Police have registered a case against the accused at Model Police station Mithi under Narcotics control Act.