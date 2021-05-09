Police arrests drug peddler, gutka recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a drug peddler during its drive against narcotics and anti-social elements and recovered gutka from his possession here on Sunday .

On the directives of SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi Incharge CIA acting on a tip-off carried out a raid in the limits of Deeplo police station.

The arrested accused was identified as Hakim s/o Tanoo meghwar and recovered 4300 packets of Safina gutka from his possession.

Police have registered case against accused under narcotics substance control Act.