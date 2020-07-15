Police arrests drug peddler, gutkaa recovered

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :District police in its continued crackdown against Narcotics on Wednesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered gutkaa from his possession.

On the directives of SSP Mirpurkhas Faisal Bashir Memon , Sub Inspector Inayat Ali Zradari carried out a raid in the jurisdiction of Dighri police station and arrested a accused Sawai Malhi and recovered over 50,000 packets of Indian gutkaa while his two accomplices managed to escape from crime Scene.

Police have started a search for arresting accused.