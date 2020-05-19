UrduPoint.com
Police Arrests Drug Peddler In Mithi

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 05:53 PM

Police in a bid to combat narcotics and crime on Tuesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered 4400 GND, safina gutkaa and vehicle from his possession

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Police in a bid to combat narcotics and crime on Tuesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered 4400 GND, safina gutkaa and vehicle from his possession.

According to details on the directives of SSP Tharprkar Abdullah Ahmed in-charge CIA police Zulfiqar Hyderi with his team conducted a raid in the limit of PS Islamkot and arrested a suspect Ghulam Hussain s/o Muhammad Umer Vikyo and recovered 4400 GND, safina gutkaa and a vehicle from his possession.

