Police Arrests Drug Peddler In Nawabshah

Tue 30th November 2021 | 01:49 PM





HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :In a successful action against drugs, Shaheed Benazirabad police nabbed one notorious drug peddler and impounded his car carrying drugs.

On the directives of Senior Superintendent Police Ameer Saud Magsi, the Station House Office Sakrand Police Station Inspector Imtiaz Hussain and his team during snap checking on National Highway spotted a car and signaled to stop.

During thorough checking of car, police recovered ten bottles of wine. Police arrested drug carrier Ghulam Shabbir Unar and impounded Mehran car.

Police has registered case against accused and started further investigation.

