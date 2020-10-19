UrduPoint.com
Police Arrests Drug Peddler, Liquor Recovered

Mon 19th October 2020

Police in a drive against Narcotics and criminals on Monday arrested a drug peddler and recovered 70 liters illicit liquor from his possession

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Police in a drive against Narcotics and criminals on Monday arrested a drug peddler and recovered 70 liters illicit liquor from his possession.On the directives of SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi SHO Chelhaar carried out a raid and arrested an accused Bhugro s/o Sukho Meghwar and seized \70 liters illicit liquor.Police registered a case against suspect .

