Police arrests drug peddler, liquor recovered

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Police in a drive against Narcotics and criminals on Monday arrested a drug peddler and recovered 70 liters illicit liquor from his possession.On the directives of SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi SHO Chelhaar carried out a raid and arrested an accused Bhugro s/o Sukho Meghwar and seized \70 liters illicit liquor.Police registered a case against suspect .