Police arrests drug peddler, liquor recovered

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :The Police claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and ceized 5 liters of illicit liquor from his possession. Police conducted a raid in Latifabad area on a tip off. and arrested the accused Akber Abbasi. Police have registered a case against suspect under the Narcotics control Act