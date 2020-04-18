UrduPoint.com
Police Arrests Drug Peddler, Liquor Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 03:13 PM

The Police claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and ceized 5 liters of illicit liquor from his possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :The Police claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and ceized 5 liters of illicit liquor from his possession. Police conducted a raid in Latifabad area on a tip off. and arrested the accused Akber Abbasi. Police have registered a case against suspect under the Narcotics control Act

