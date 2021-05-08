UrduPoint.com
Police Arrests Drug Peddler, Narcotics, Car Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 10 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 06:00 PM

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested one drug peddler and recovered opium and a car from his possession.

On the directives of SSP Tharparkar, Hassan Sardar Niazi, Incharge CIA police acting on a tip-off in the jurisdiction of model police station arrested an accused Kailash Kumar s/o Krishan Hindu and recovered 1040 packets of opium and a car from his possession.

Police registered a case against the accused under Narcotics substance control Act.

