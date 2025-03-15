Police Arrests Drug Peddler, Recover Gutka
Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2025 | 11:50 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Saturday arrested a gutka dealer and recovered a huge quantity of gutka from his possession.
The Station House officer (SHO) Baldia Police station Inspector Ghulam Farooque Rahoopoto under supervision of DSP Inayat Qureshi conducted a raid near Nana Baba Dargaah and held an accused Bhoora Qureshi and recovered 108 packets of Indian Gutka from his possession and registered a case against the suspect under the gutka and mainpuri act.
