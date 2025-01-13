Police arrests drug peddler, recover liqour

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Police claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered a huge quantity of liquor from his possession.

The Station house officer (SHO) Market police station Inspector Munir Ahmed Abbasi along with his staff conducted a raid in his territorial jurisdiction and held an accused Shahzad and seized 22 bottles of liquor from his possession

Police have registered a case against the accused.