Police Arrests Drug Peddler, Recover Liqour

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2025 | 11:14 PM

Police arrests drug peddler, recover liqour

Police claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered a huge quantity of liquor from his possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Police claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered a huge quantity of liquor from his possession.

The Station house officer (SHO) Market police station Inspector Munir Ahmed Abbasi along with his staff conducted a raid in his territorial jurisdiction and held an accused Shahzad and seized 22 bottles of liquor from his possession

Police have registered a case against the accused.

