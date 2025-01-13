Police Arrests Drug Peddler, Recover Liqour
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2025 | 11:14 PM
Police claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered a huge quantity of liquor from his possession
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Police claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered a huge quantity of liquor from his possession.
The Station house officer (SHO) Market police station Inspector Munir Ahmed Abbasi along with his staff conducted a raid in his territorial jurisdiction and held an accused Shahzad and seized 22 bottles of liquor from his possession
Police have registered a case against the accused.
