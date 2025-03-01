Police Arrests Drug Peddler, Recover Liquor
Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2025 | 03:30 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Under the directives of SSP Shaheed Benazirabad, Shabbir Ahmed Sethar, the Shaheed Benazirabad police continues its crackdown against elements involved in drug trafficking.
In this regard, the Airport Police Station team, led by the SHO, conducted a successful operation and arrested suspect Asif alias Bablu Mallah.
During the operation, 17 bottles of liquor were recovered from the suspect's possession.
Meanwhile, in another operation, the SHO of Kadhar Police Station and his team arrested drug dealer Tahir Jamali.
The police recovered 40 kg of cannabis from the suspect’s possession. A case has been registered against him under FIR No. 30/2025 under Section 9(1) of CNSA. SSP Shaheed Benazirabad commended the police teams for their outstanding efforts and reaffirmed the department's commitment to eradicating drugs from the region.
Police have registered a case against the accused under relevant law.
APP/rzq-nsm
Recent Stories
MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season during Ramadan, reaffirms its com ..
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..
UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina on I ..
China's non-manufacturing sector continues to expand in February
Chinese researchers invent power-free device to separate plasma from whole blood
S. Korea's exports rebound to US$52.6 bn in February
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah completes preparations for Ramadan
Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque - Al Ain completes preparation for Ramadan
Zayed Charitable & Humanitarian Foundation carries out seven Ramadan initiatives ..
Abu Dhabi Customs records 72% pre-arrival customs clearance rate in 2024
Hamdan bin Zayed chairs board meeting of Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi
UAE, Iran discuss ways to deepen cooperation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Provincial ministers handover solar equipment to project's beneficiaries58 seconds ago
-
Police arrests drug peddler, recover liquor1 minute ago
-
Two robbers killed in encounter with Naseerabad Police1 minute ago
-
Funeral prayers of Moulana Hamid-ul-Haq offered11 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 69 kg drugs in 7 operations11 minutes ago
-
DC fixes prices of essential food items for Ramazan-ul-Mubarak31 minutes ago
-
Pak-Italy BPC express satisfaction at positive trajectory of bilateral ties31 minutes ago
-
Students achieve a historic milestone by deploying Fiber Optic Network Access Point51 minutes ago
-
PM launches Ramadan Relief Package worth Rs20bn56 minutes ago
-
Free camp for hearing loss to be organized in Hyderabad on March 31 hour ago
-
FIA arrests ETPB official, takes physical remand in Rs. 3 mln fraud case1 hour ago
-
DPC discusses steps to maintain intersect harmony during Ramadan1 hour ago