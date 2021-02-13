Police arrests drug peddler, recover manipuri

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and recovered Manipuri from his possession. According to details Husri Police while carrying out raid in Daato Khan village arrested accused Shanawaz Panhwar and recovered 300 packets of Manipuri from his possession.

Police have registered a case against the suspect under the Narcotics control Act.