Open Menu

Police Arrests Drug Peddler, Recover Marijuana

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2024 | 09:11 PM

Police arrests drug peddler, recover marijuana

Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Saturday arrested a drug supplier and recovered marijuana from his possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Saturday arrested a drug supplier and recovered marijuana from his possession.

SHO Bhitai Nagar police station Muhammad Aslam Perviaz Abro, acting on a tip-off, arrested drug supplier Irfan Ali and recovered 1020 kg marijuana from his possession.

Police have registered a case against the suspect under narcotics control act.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Criminals From

Recent Stories

CPO orders prompt legal relief to masses

CPO orders prompt legal relief to masses

2 minutes ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results

Football: German Bundesliga results

2 minutes ago
 NTUF granted patent for Innovative Multilayered Na ..

NTUF granted patent for Innovative Multilayered Natural Fiber Composite Helmet

2 minutes ago
 Scholz says attacks on deputies 'threaten' democra ..

Scholz says attacks on deputies 'threaten' democracy

1 minute ago
 Arsenal sink Bournemouth to move four points clear ..

Arsenal sink Bournemouth to move four points clear in title race

15 minutes ago
 New industrial policy to be announced soon: Rana T ..

New industrial policy to be announced soon: Rana Tanveer

1 minute ago
Narvaez beats favourite Pogacar to opening Giro st ..

Narvaez beats favourite Pogacar to opening Giro stage

1 minute ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

1 minute ago
 Zahir Shah inspects wheat godown in Mardan

Zahir Shah inspects wheat godown in Mardan

1 minute ago
 Cyclone bears down on flood-hit Kenya, Tanzania

Cyclone bears down on flood-hit Kenya, Tanzania

11 minutes ago
 Newly appointed Governor KP takes oath

Newly appointed Governor KP takes oath

11 minutes ago
 Deputy PM Dar meets Kuwaiti Foreign Minister

Deputy PM Dar meets Kuwaiti Foreign Minister

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan