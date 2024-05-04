Police arrests drug peddler, recover marijuana

Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Saturday arrested a drug supplier and recovered marijuana from his possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Saturday arrested a drug supplier and recovered marijuana from his possession.

SHO Bhitai Nagar police station Muhammad Aslam Perviaz Abro, acting on a tip-off, arrested drug supplier Irfan Ali and recovered 1020 kg marijuana from his possession.

Police have registered a case against the suspect under narcotics control act.