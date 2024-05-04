Police Arrests Drug Peddler, Recover Marijuana
Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2024 | 09:11 PM
Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Saturday arrested a drug supplier and recovered marijuana from his possession
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Saturday arrested a drug supplier and recovered marijuana from his possession.
SHO Bhitai Nagar police station Muhammad Aslam Perviaz Abro, acting on a tip-off, arrested drug supplier Irfan Ali and recovered 1020 kg marijuana from his possession.
Police have registered a case against the suspect under narcotics control act.
