Police arrests drug peddler, recover marijuana

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) On the directives of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), the crackdown against narcotics was continued.

In this connection, Station House Officer (SHO) of Sakhi pir police station Tufail Ahmed Bhutto acting on a tip-off with his staff conducted a raid near goods naka sattar shah road and arrested drug peddler Rehan alias Haqla Qureshi and recovered 1166 kg marijuana from his possession.

Police have registered a case against the accused under the substance of the narcotics control act.