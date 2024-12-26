Open Menu

Police Arrests Drug Peddler, Recover Marijuana

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2024 | 11:24 PM

Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Thursday arrested a drug supplier and recovered marijuana from his possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Thursday arrested a drug supplier and recovered marijuana from his possession.

According to police, Station House Officer (SHO) Pinyari police station Inspector Liaquat Ali along with his staff arrested a drug peddler Tariq Abro and recovered 1200 kg marijuana from his possession.

Police have registered a case against the accused under the substance of narcotics control act.

