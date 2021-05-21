Police arrests drug peddler, recovered gutka

Police claimed to have arrested one drug peddler and recovered gutka from his possession

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested one drug peddler and recovered gutka from his possession. On the directives of SSP Tharparkar SHO police station vijoto acting on a tip-off arrested an accused Shakir Ali s/o Allahdad otho and recovered 330 packets of safina gutka.Police have registered case against suspect under Narcotics substance control Act.