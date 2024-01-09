Police arrests drug peddler, recovered liqour

Police in a drive launched against the criminals have arrested a drug peddler and recovered bottles of wine from his possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) Police in a drive launched against the criminals have arrested a drug peddler and recovered bottles of wine from his possession.

On the directives of SHO Sakhi Peer police station, the police team conducted raid on hideouts of outlaws and during patrolling nabbed an accused identified as Shaid alias Shibra.

Police also recovered 10 bottles of wine from his possession. Police have registered a case to further investigate the matter.

APP/nsm