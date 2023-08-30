Open Menu

Police Arrests Drug Peddler, Recovered Mainpuri, Motor Cycle

Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2023 | 02:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Police in its continued drive against criminals on Wednesday arrested a mainpuri dealer and recovered mainpuri and motorcycle from his possession.

On the directives of SSP Sajid Amir Sadozai SHO Irshad Ali Shahani under supervision of DSP Tando Jam Yar Muhammad Nizamani during patrolling arrested a mainpuri dealer Sudhir and seized 300 packets of mainpuri and a motorcycle from his possession while his accomplice managed to escape. Rahooki Police has registered a case against the arrested and absconder under Mainpuri act.

